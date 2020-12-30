Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies, After Battle With COVID-19.

Luke Letlow was 41 years old when he died due to the disease on Tuesday.

The Republican representative-elect is survived by his wife and two children.

The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time, Andrew Bautsch, Spokesman for Letlow, via NPR News.

Letlow announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Dec.

18.

He was hospitalized the next day.

Part of his treatment in intensive care included the drug remdesivir and steroids.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed their condolences in statements and on social media.

Our hearts break tonight as we process the news of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing, Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, via NPR News.

I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family, Governor John Bel Edwards, D- LA, via NPR News.

LA Governor John Bel Edwards can call a special election to fill Letlow's empty congressional seat


