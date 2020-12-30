Attack hits Yemen airport during leaders' arrival

Dozens of people have been killed or wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after the country's prime minister and newly-formed cabinet arrived with the Saudi ambassador.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
Dozens of people have been killed or wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after the country's prime minister and newly-formed cabinet arrived with the Saudi ambassador.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
By Saeed Al-Batati
Terrorists declared war on Yemen’s fledgling democratic government on Wednesday with a deadly..
The Trump assassination of major general Qassem Soleimani reflects regime change efforts – withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, new..