Depp's Career Hinges On Court Vedrict

In November Johnny Depp lost his libel case against a British tabloid that had labeled him a "wife beater." The article in question was about his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Christian Dior has kept Depp as the face of its men's fragrance.

It is not airing ads in conservative markets.

In May, Depp is set to go to trial again in a defamation case against Heard over an op-ed she wrote suggesting Depp abused her.

According to Business Insider, after that verdict, a branding expert said Depp's career would be "over."