Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published
UK Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

UK Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

U.K. Becomes First Country to Authorize Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom gave emergency authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

.

They are the first country to do so, although much of the world is expected to follow suit.

.

At three to four dollars a dose, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper than other vaccines.

.

It is also much easier to store, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be kept at temperatures between -112°F and -76°F.

The British government has also decided to give a first vaccine dose to as many people as possible, rather than holding supplies for quick second shots.

.

They hope that expanding the initial number of inoculations and lengthening the gap between doses will curb the pandemic more quickly.

British regulators said that during the clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the first dose provided partial protection against COVID-19.

.

It was found to have 70 percent efficiency against COVID-19 in the several months between the first and second shot.

.

This is very good news for the world — it makes a global approach to a global pandemic much easier … , Professor Stephen Evans, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, via ‘The New York Times’.

... it will be better to get more people some level of protection than to have all of the people being vaccinated get full protection, Professor Stephen Evans, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, via ‘The New York Times’


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •InvezzHinduIndiaTimes


Britain Authorizes Covid Vaccine From Oxford and AstraZeneca

Health authorities are hoping to soon vaccinate a million people per week as the country’s...
NYTimes.com - Published

U.K. Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency Use

U.K. Authorizes AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency Use Watch VideoThe U.K. became the first country to grant emergency authorization for a vaccine from...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes



Related videos from verified sources

Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says [Video]

Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest. However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K. [Video]

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter [Video]

AstraZeneca: Millions of doses to come within first quarter

AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said tens of millions of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected within the first quarter of 2021. Mr Soriot's comments come as the MHRS approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:51Published