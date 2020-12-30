The Prettiest New Year's Eve Nails That Will Outshine the Ball Drop

Preps Continue For COVID-Influenced New Year's Eve In Times Square



The NYPD will be on hand to protest the city, but will be deploying less officers than in past years. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:34 Published 3 minutes ago

New Year's Eve Ball Drop Test



The annual test of the New Year's Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 4 hours ago