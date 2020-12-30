The Prettiest New Year's Eve Nails That Will Outshine the Ball Drop

Preps Continue For COVID-Influenced New Year's Eve In Times SquareThe NYPD will be on hand to protest the city, but will be deploying less officers than in past years. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
New Year's Eve Ball Drop TestThe annual test of the New Year's Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square.
Workers install crystal triangles on iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball ahead of virtual celebrationWorkers installed 192 Waterford crystal triangles on the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball on Sunday (December 27) in New York City ahead of the virtual New Year's Eve celebration.