Preps Continue For COVID-Influenced New Year's Eve In Times Square

The NYPD will be on hand to protest the city, but will be deploying less officers than in past years.

Confetti will rain down Tuesday in Times Square -- a small test of what's to come on New Year's Eve.

Th ball will be sent up a 130 foot poll atop one 1 Times Square between noon and 2 p.m.

For the first time in decades, Times Square will be closed to the public on New Year’s Eve....