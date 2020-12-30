Preps Continue For COVID-Influenced New Year's Eve In Times Square
The NYPD will be on hand to protest the city, but will be deploying less officers than in past years.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
A newsroom in a pandemicHindustan Times’ editors trace their learnings of the Covid-19 pandemic from the first reports that emerged on new year’s eve of 2019, as a cluster of unknown pneumonia cases detected in China’s..
New Year's Eve Ball Drop TestThe annual test of the New Year's Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square.
Long Island Singer To Join Gloria Gaynor For New Year's Eve PerformanceA Long Island singer is warming up her vocal chords for New Year's Eve in Times Square. She's taking the stage with legendary singer Gloria Gaynor; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.