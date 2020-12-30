Pets and ice melt

Taking your dog for a walk might sound simple... but add winter to the mix and you could be causing your pet problems. storm team 10's anissa claiborne explains.

Pk} as the snow builds up on roads and sidewalks... plows and chemical deicers are used to clear them.

Although they get the job done, some products can cause harm to your pet.

Michael staub is the veterinarian and owner of honey creek animal hospital in terre huate.

He says its important to check your pet's paws after being outside..

"generally speaking with the ice melters, if it's not pet safe,you'll get abrasions on the feet and the pads.

Sometimes it'll get stuck in the hair and causes kind of a chemical burn on the pads."

What makes a deicing chemical "pet safe" is magnesium chloride.

Joe staggs, the sales manager at graham feed company in terre haute says there are products that blend magnesium chloride but those that are pure are best.

"we have blend called turbo that's a magnesium chloride blend, then we have industrial strength which is a three-way blend, and then we also have straight magnesium chloride which is going to be the best for the environment, best for your pet, and so on."

Magnesium chloride products tend to be more expensive.

However, if you can spare some money for safer products, you may save money by avoiding a trip to the vet.

Veterinarian staub also said that if you're not sure if your pet has walked on pet friendly de-icers, the safe thing to do is wipe their feet pads with a wet,warm cloth.

