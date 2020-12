Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday 30 December 30, adding his signature to that of EU chiefs after the document was flown from Brussels to London.

MPs have backed Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels in a crucial final-hour vote in the Commons.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal is unique in that it will leave businesses...

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU leaves workers’ rights and environmental...

Marking the beginning of a new chapter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade...