Hooked On Science: Hot Ice
The handwarmer contains a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate.
Once the sodium acetate hits the bottom of the upside-down plastic cup a chain reaction happens to cause the solution to crystallize.
This reaction is exothermic, which gives off heat.
He tweeted this you are not going to believe what you can do with a reusable hand warmer.
Watch as our "science guy," jason lindsey, turns one into a hot ice sculpture.
"you are not going to believe the mind-blowing science experiment you can do with this, it's a sodium acetate hand warmer.
I've opened it up and i'm going to pour the liquid on top of this creation here.
Look at that!
A chain reaction is happening and it's crystalizing, it's giving off a lot of heat, we call that an exothermic reaction.
For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."
