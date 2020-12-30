Hooked On Science: Hot Ice

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

This reaction is exothermic, which gives off heat.

Once the sodium acetate hits the bottom of the upside-down plastic cup a chain reaction happens to cause the solution to crystallize.

The handwarmer contains a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate.

C1 3 b13 twitter he has chosen mercer after entering the transfer portal.

He tweeted this you are not going to believe what you can do with a reusable hand warmer.

Watch as our "science guy," jason lindsey, turns one into a hot ice sculpture.

"you are not going to believe the mind-blowing science experiment you can do with this, it's a sodium acetate hand warmer.

I've opened it up and i'm going to pour the liquid on top of this creation here.

Look at that!

A chain reaction is happening and it's crystalizing, it's giving off a lot of heat, we call that an exothermic reaction.

For hooked on science, i'm jason lindsey."

Go to our website 41nbc.com and click on hooked on