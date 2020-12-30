Global  
 

Senator Sherrod Brown Vows to Join Sanders’ Filibuster and Push for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Senator Sherrod Brown Vows to Join Sanders’ Filibuster and Push for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.

On Tuesday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he would lend his support to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Brown said that he will be immediately traveling from Cleveland, Ohio, to Washington, D.C., to join Sanders in filibustering the Senate.

I will join Senator Sanders … I’m in Cleveland right now.

I will be arriving in Washington by car tomorrow a little after noon and I will join Senator Sanders.

I will be on the floor, make sure this comes to a vote, Sherrod Brown, to MSNBC.

Sanders began the filibuster after he was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

McConnell shut down Sanders’ proposed vote on increasing stimulus check amounts from $600 to $2,000.

Sanders later fired back, blocking McConnell when he tried to initiate a vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

His filibuster could potentially keep the Senate in session until January 1.

If McConnell doesn't agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year's Eve.

Let's do our job, Bernie Sanders, via Twitter.

McConnell has since proposed his own bill that would increase stimulus payments to $2,000, but it is tied to Trump requests that have been denounced by Democrats.

Those requests include repealing section 230, which protects social media companies from being held liable for content posted by third parties.

And the formation of a bipartisan "advisory committee" to "study the integrity and administration of the general election for Federal office held in November 2020."


