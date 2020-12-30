NHS has not felt the impact impact of Christmas mixing - Jonathan Van-Tam

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the effects ofhousehold mixing on Christmas Day have not yet been felt by the NHS, which isin some areas already in a stretched position as cases of the new variant ofCovid-19 continue to spread across the UK.

It comes as the Government hasannounced more areas of the UK will go into Tier 4.