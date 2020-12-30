Some Republicans May Vote Against Biden Win
Several Republican congressmen have said they will object to the Electoral College results when Congress meets in January to formally certify the votes.
GOP Senator Says Efforts to Overturn Election Would Go Down ‘Like a Shot Dog’ in the SenateDespite efforts in the House, the Senate seems ready to move on. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Keilar calls out GOP hypocrisy over Biden aide swearingCNN’s Brianna Keilar rolls the tape on Republicans’ hypocrisy over comments made by Jen O’Malley Dillon, President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign manager and incoming White House deputy chief of..
McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on..