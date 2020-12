Related videos from verified sources New Year's Eve Ball Drop Test



The annual test of the New Year's Eve ball will be held Wednesday in Times Square. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 6 hours ago Long Island Singer To Join Gloria Gaynor For New Year's Eve Performance



A Long Island singer is warming up her vocal chords for New Year's Eve in Times Square. She's taking the stage with legendary singer Gloria Gaynor; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 18 hours ago WEB EXTRA: NYC Times Square Confetti Test



Confetti was flying in New York's Times Square on Tuesday. Organizers did their annual test before the big event on New Year's Eve when one ton of confetti will be released as we welcome 2021. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago