Can Hilaria Save Her Career?

Hilaria Baldwin is in the middle of a swirling and escalating controversy surrounding her heritage.

It started when social media users pointed out that her Latin accent is not consistent.

Clips of her husband, Alec Baldwin, saying during TV show appearances that his wife was from Spain began making the rounds on Twitter.

Alec has taken to social media to defend his wife, "Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap." She says "unauthorized" biographies claimed she was from Spain.

Hilaria is insistent that she has not misrepresented herself and all the confusion is because other people made assumptions about her.

CNN reports that the damage to her career and reputation has been significant.