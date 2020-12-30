Video Credit: POPSUGAR - Duration: 05:56s - Published 2 minutes ago

Watch the Cast of Bridgerton Hilariously Play Who Said It: Gossip Girl or Lady Whistledown?

If you've spent your holiday break binge-watching Bridgerton, then you already know that the new Netflix series has some major Gossip Girl vibes in the form of Lady Whistledown.

So ahead of the series premiere, we virtually sat down with Regé-Jean Page (Simon), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne), Nicola Caughlan (Penelope), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), and Claudia Jessie (Eloise) to see if they could guess whether a quote was from Upper East Side's gossip queen, or Bridgerton's very own.

The cast read each other a series of quotes, like this sneaky gem .

.

.

.

.

.

And this iconic line.

See how well the cast do and play along yourself in the video above!