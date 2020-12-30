The D'Amelios, Chase Hudson and other TikTok stars went to the Bahamas amid the pandemic

Some TikTokers are facing backlash after they were spotted on vacation in the Bahamas during a global pandemic.This includes Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Anthony Reeves and Bryant Eslava.Once @TikTokRoom broke the news about the TikTokers traveling, fans made it clear how they felt about such a “disappointing move”.Fans pointed out the hypocrisy of Charli’s actions, as she recently told her followers to “stop being so inconsiderate to others”.Most of these influencers live in Los Angeles, where stay-at-home orders were renewed as COVID-19 case numbers rise at an alarming rate