Billie Eilish loses Instagram followers over viral challenge Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Billie Eilish loses Instagram followers over viral challenge Billie Eilish, a Grammy-winning artist with more than 70 million Instagram followers, has quite the fan base.Unfortunately, she upset more than a handful of them with her latest post.The 19-year-old participated in the viral “post a picture of” Instagram trend in which followers can request to see certain photos.In one prompt, a fan asked Eilish to show off her phone’s lock screen, and she did — it was a nude drawing of two women.According to an Instagram post from model Tout d’Llou, Eilish’s lock screen is a painting of her and Fox Chalker by David Cheifetz.When Eilish was asked to share a drawing she was proud of, she also shared a collage of several naked bodies and snakes, along with the caption “lol I love boobs”.After sharing those two images, Eilish appeared to lose more than 100,000 Instagram followers, slipping from 73 million to 72.9 million.Eilish didn’t seem bothered by the initial loss.She took a screenshot of her fan’s tweet about the incident, shared it to her story and wrote, “LMFAOOO. Y’all babies SMH” 0

