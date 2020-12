Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 minutes ago

First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In Simla

The first U.S. patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla.