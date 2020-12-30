Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to follow the rules this New Years Eve and celebrate responsibly. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed the relevant treaty documents after his Brexit deal passed through the Commons. He said the treaty was 'not the end, but a new beginning.'
Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the effects ofhousehold mixing on Christmas Day have not yet been felt by the NHS, which isin some areas already in a stretched position as cases of the new variant ofCovid-19 continue to spread across the UK. It comes as the Government hasannounced more areas of the UK will go into Tier 4.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that the vast majority of primary schools will still open on January 4th. A small number in areas with high community infection rates will be open to children of key workers only. Secondary schools and colleges will be given more time to set up mass testing.
Report by Odonovanc.
Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Professor Andrew Pollard, has said the sign off of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a 'fantastic moment' after a year of struggling.
The Prime Minister calls for further action and public attention as cases ofCovid-19 continue to rise across the UK. During a press briefing at DowningStreet Boris Johnson addressed changes announced..
