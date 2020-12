Stimulus payments are on the way, fight to increase remains ongoing Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Stimulus payments are on the way, fight to increase remains ongoing Any moment now those long-awaited stimulus payments could hit your bank account, or one might already be there. The U.S. Department of the Treasury says direct deposits started going out overnight and they'll begin mailing out paper checks today. Meanwhile, the fight to increase the amount is still ongoing. ABC's Faith Abubey has the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend .THE U.S.TREASURY DEPARTMENT SAYS DIRECTDEPOSITS STARTED GOING OUTOVERNIGHT -- AND THEY'LL BEGINMAILING OUT PAPER CHECKS TODAY.BUT THE FLIGHT TO INCREASE THEAMOUNT - IS STILL ONGOING.ABC'S FAITH ABUBEY HAS THELATEST.FAITH INTRO: MOST REPUBLICANSDO NOT SUPPORT THE PRESIDENT'S-- AND DEMOCRATS' -- CALLS FORTHE ADDITONAL STIMULUS MONEYAND NOW SENATE MAJORITY LEADERMITCH MCCONNEL IS TRYING TOFIND A WAY OUT OF A POLITICALPROSPECTS OF MORE OF THATMONEY COMING SOON -- NOWDEADLOCKED ON CAPITOL HILLSENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCHMCCONELL -- BLOCKING DEMOCRATS'EFFORTS -- TWICE -- TO INCREASETHE DIRECT PAYMENTS TO TWOTHOUSAND DOLLARS.SOT - MCCONNELL: "SENATE WILL"BEGIN A PROCESS" TO ADDRESSTHE ISSUES." MCCONNELL--INSTEAD -- INTRODUCING HISOWN BILL -- FILLED WITHPRESIDENT TRUMP'S DEMANDS(GRFX) THE PROPOSAL INCLUDES2-THOUSAND DOLLAR STIMULUSCHECKS A COMMITTEE TOINVESTIGATE ELECTION FRAUD,AND REPEALING PROTECTIONS FORSOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES BUT THEBILL MIGHT BE DEAD ON ARRIVAL.WHILE DEMOCRATS SUPPORT THEINCREASED STIMULUS PAYMENTS --THEY'RE CALLING THE UNRELATEDITEMS-- POISON PILLS.SOT - SEN.CHUCK SCHUMER: "LEADERMCCONNELL HOLDS THE KEY TOUNLOCKING THIS DILEMMA."THE STALEMATE IS ALSO STALLINGPROGRESS ON ANOTHER AGENDA ITEM-- A VOTE TO OVERIDE PRESIDENTTRUMP'S VETO OF THE ANNUALDEFENSE AUTHORIZATION BILL.LONG THAT TAKES, ON THE $2,000DIRECT PAYMENT," BUT THEPRESIDENT -- DIALING UP THEPRESSURE ON HIS OWN PARTY TOGET A DEAL DONE TWEETINGUNLESS REPUBLICANS HAVE A DEATHWISH, THEY MUST APPROVE THE$2,000 PAYMENTS ASAP.A GROWING NUMBER OF REPUBLICANS-- INCLUDING THE TWO GOPSENATORS IN THAT CRITICALGEORGIA RUNOFF NEXT WEEK - ARESUPPORTING THE PRESIDENT'SCALLS FOR NOW -- ITS UNCLEARWHETHER THE EXTRA STIMULUSBOOST WILL EVER COME - BUT MANYAMERICANS -- READY TO RECEIVETHE 600 DOLLAR CHECKS COMINGTHEIR WAY SOT - "RIGHT NOW I'MNOT WORKING," // "AND ANYTHINGTHAT IS OUT HERE FOR US TOACTUALLY GET IS WELL WORTH IT."TAG: PRESIDENT TRUMP ANDPRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN WILLBOTH BE IN GEORGIA MONDAY NIGHTTRUMP WILL BE DRUMMING UPSUPPORT FOR THE GOP CANDIDATES-- WHILE BIDEN WILL CAMPAIGNFOR THEIR DEMOCRATIC RIVALS.FAITH ABUBEY ABC NEWS,WASHINGTON.TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO APPLYFOR THE CARES HOUSINGASSISTANCE PROGRAM.IT OFFERS MONEY TO PEOPLE IN





