Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing

Following announcements earlier in the day of new areas being moved into Tier4, and some of England’s school reopenings being delayed amid rising virusinfection rates, the Prime Minister held a press briefing to warn the UK to“redouble efforts” in the fight against Covid-19.

It came as the DeputyMedical Officer painted a very grim picture across the UK of rising cases,stating that the full effects of Christmas household mixing has not yet beenfelt in the NHS yet.


Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine gets approval in the U.K.

 British regulators have authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to store than the Pfizer..
Frontline doctor talks about the state of COVID-19 in the U.S.

 From a new variant of COVID-19 to rising cases and falling behind on vaccine promises, the pandemic is taking a worsening toll across the United States. Chip..
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2..
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19 complications

 Luke Letlow, a Louisiana Republican who was just elected to Congress, has died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 41. He announced he was fighting the..
Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan [Video]

Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson updates the public on the updated plans for schools to return after the Christmas holidays. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Debunked conspiracy theories quickly circulated amid uncertainty after Nashville bombing

 Within minutes of the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, conspiracy theories surfaced online tying the attack to familiar, debunked theories.
NHS has not felt the impact impact of Christmas mixing - Jonathan Van-Tam [Video]

NHS has not felt the impact impact of Christmas mixing - Jonathan Van-Tam

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the effects ofhousehold mixing on Christmas Day have not yet been felt by the NHS, which isin some areas already in a stretched position as cases of the new variant ofCovid-19 continue to spread across the UK. It comes as the Government hasannounced more areas of the UK will go into Tier 4.

We need to redouble our efforts to contain virus - Boris Johnson [Video]

We need to redouble our efforts to contain virus - Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister calls for further action and public attention as cases ofCovid-19 continue to rise across the UK. During a press briefing at DowningStreet Boris Johnson addressed changes announced..

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points [Video]

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points

A roundup of the MHRA press conference laying out the details of theOxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved for use by the UK'sregulator.

Virtua Health Executive VP Has Complete Confidence In Coronavirus Vaccines [Video]

Virtua Health Executive VP Has Complete Confidence In Coronavirus Vaccines

Dr. Reginald Blaber spoke during today's COVID-19 briefing in Camden County.

