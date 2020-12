Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 minutes ago

Will Adam Levine Ever Return To The Voice?

Adam Levine is not returning the 'The Voice.'

A fan took to Instagram and asked Levine if he would ever return to the NBC competition series.

Levine replied, "No thank you?" Levine told Ellen DeGeneres that he misses the show and the people.

What he doesn't miss is how much he had to work.

"I'm a stay-at-home dad.

I just stay at home and do very little."