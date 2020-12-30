Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published 3 minutes ago

Apple and TikTok Remove App Used to Plan Parties Amid Pandemic

An app called Vybe Together has been removed from Apple's App Store as well as TikTok.

Vybe Together made it easy for people to plan and attend parties that may violate COVID-19 safety protocols.

The app's slogan, found on its Instagram account, is "Get your rebel on.

Get your party on.".

Find your vybe.

Local wine nights, beer pong games and dancing in an apartment near you, Vybe Together, via Instagram.

According to Vybe Together's now-deleted FAQ page, they weren't condoning "large scale parties.".

Vybe is a compromise, no big parties but small gatherings.

We could be living, at least a little during these times with Vybe, Vybe Together, via CNN.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against gatherings that consist of people from different households.

The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 and Covid-19 spreading, CDC, via COVID-19 safety guidelines