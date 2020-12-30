Global  
 

Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews

Video Credit: Euronews English
Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews

Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews

The implications of Brexit will "haunt Britain for many years to come", told Euronews the director of think-tank UK in a Changing Europe, Anand Menon.


Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally signed the post-Brexit trade dealwith the EU, describing it as a “new beginning”.

U.K.'s House of Commons approves Brexit trade deal

 British lawmakers are voting Wednesday on the Brexit trade deal that would solidify the country's economic split from the European Union. BBC News political..
Business owner welcomes Brexit deal [Video]

Business owner welcomes Brexit deal

Interview with chief executive of Nourised, Melissa Snover, on the effectBrexit and the subsequent trade deal have had on small businesses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed the relevant treaty documents after his Brexit deal passed through the Commons. He said the treaty was 'not the end, but a new beginning.' Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The U.K.-E.U. trade deal might mean the British can stop talking about Brexit

"This takes Brexit off the front pages and returns the business of trade relations back to dull...
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed [Video]

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the newly-unveiled post-Brexit deal with the UK.

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact [Video]

Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact

Belgium's fruit sector is worried about Brexit deal or no deal. Fruit exports make up over 5 per cent of the country's agricultural output. They say the main problem is uncertainty.

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal [Video]

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.

