NH Gov Sununu Cancels Public Inauguration, Citing Threats
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
NH Gov Sununu Cancels Public Inauguration, Citing Threats
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:27s - Published
7 minutes ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says there have been threats toward his family.
