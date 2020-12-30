Global  
 

$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s
$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell

$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.


Pelosi slams McConnell for halting stimulus checks

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her last weekly press conference of the 2020 congressional session Wednesday and blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell..
Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks [Video]

Pelosi slams McConnell for blocking $2000 checks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.

Senate debates larger stimulus checks and defense spending bill

 The tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans continues in the Senate today after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on increased stimulus..
Senate at odds over more stimulus as $600 checks start going out to Americans

 The Treasury Department has started sending out $600 stimulus checks to Americans, but President Trump and Democratic lawmakers say that's not enough. Senate..
Over 2.5 million early votes already cast in Georgia Senate runoffs

 More than 2.5 million early votes have already been cast in Georgia's Senate runoff elections. Tia Mitchell, a Washington correspondent for the Atlanta..
Misinformation spreads on social media ahead of Georgia Senate runoffs

 With less than a week to go until the Senate runoffs in Georgia, a piece in The New York Times looks at the misinformation campaigns targeting voters there...
House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto [Video]

House Votes to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2000, Overrides Trump's Defense Bill Veto

Both measures in the House required a two-thirds supermajority to continue on for possible consideration in the Senate.

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

