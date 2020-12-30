$2,000 checks have no 'path' in Senate: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans for blocking $2000 relief checks, which is an increase from $600 checks, after President Trump supported it and the U.S. House passed it.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about the path of the economic reopening and whether the Senate would authorize additional pandemic..