Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published 2 minutes ago

Virtual New Year's Eve 2020 Events to Help You Welcome 2021

Virtual New Year's Eve 2020 Events to Help You Welcome 2021.

After a year like this, you’re probably looking for the best way to safely usher in 2021.

Here are some online events to help you say goodbye to 2020.

Watch the ball drop in Times Square, The iconic ball drop will still take place in New York City and will be available online through a livestream.

Go to Tomorrowland, Get tickets to watch Diplo, Snoop Dogg and Martin Garrix at the EDM festival’s New Year’s Eve bash.

Do a virtual marathon, Register for the 'Bye 2020 New Year's Eve Virtual Run,' where you can pick a 5K, 10K, half-marathon or marathon.

Tune in to YouTube’s 'Hello 2021' virtual show, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG and others are set to perform.

Snag tickets to a virtual BTS concert , After the cancellation of their world tour in April due to COVID-19, BTS will hold a virtual concert to welcome 2021.