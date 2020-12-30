Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published 8 minutes ago

Beyoncé’s Foundation to Give $5,000 Grants to Families Facing Foreclosures and Evictions

Beyoncé's Bey Good Foundation announced last week that they would be giving away $5,000 grants to families impacted by the “housing crisis.”.

Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most … Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis, Bey Good Foundation, via statement.

The announcement specifically mentioned families facing “mortgage foreclosures” and “rental evictions.” .

This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news.

, Bey Good Foundation, via statement.

Online applications for the grants begin on January 7, 2021.

.

100 applicants will reportedly be selected and given grants in late January.

.

There will then be a “Round 2” opened in February.

.

Beyoncé and her foundation have done plenty of good this year for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

.

The BeyGood Impact Fund has already given $10,000 grants to more than 250 Black-owned businesses.

.

In April, Beyoncé donated the proceeds of her “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion to charity, as well as $6 million toward mental health services