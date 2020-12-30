Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Co-founder of Project Wingman named in the Queen's New Year Honours

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Co-founder of Project Wingman named in the Queen's New Year Honours

Co-founder of Project Wingman named in the Queen's New Year Honours

Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson has been awarded an MBE in theQueen's New Year's Honours.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Project Wingman Project Wingman 2020 video game


New Year Honours Honours list of the United Kingdom

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship in2008.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Honours list: Round-up of the big names recognised [Video]

Honours list: Round-up of the big names recognised

A look at the famous faces recognised in the New Year Honours list, with LewisHamilton being knighted 12 years after picking up an MBE.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

New Year Honours: Lewis Hamilton knighted as Rob Burrow becomes MBE

 Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne Keothavong and Jimmy Greaves becoming MBEs.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood [Video]

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood

Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year’s Queen's New Year Honours listto receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won arecord-equalling seventh world championship last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published