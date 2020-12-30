Co-founder of Project Wingman named in the Queen's New Year Honours

Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship in2008.
