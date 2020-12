A look at the famous faces recognised in the New Year Honours list, with LewisHamilton being knighted 12 years after picking up an MBE.

Lewis Hamilton tells the Today programme that the Black Lives Matter movement helped drive him on to his seventh world title.

Lewis Hamilton tells the Today programme that the Black Lives Matter movement helped drive him on to his seventh world title.

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is knighted in the New Year Honours, with Rob Burrow, Anne Keothavong and Jimmy Greaves becoming MBEs.

Co-founder of Project Wingman named in the Queen's New Year Honours Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson has been awarded an MBE in theQueen's New Year's Honours.

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship in2008.