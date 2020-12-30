Latrobe Police Surprise Drivers With Gift Cards
For some people in Latrobe, seeing red lights in the rearview mirror has been anything but bad.
KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more on the story.
Reporter Update: Latrobe Police Handing Out Holiday SurprisesKDKA's Ross Guidotti reports from Latrobe where police are handing out tickets that anyone would want during the holiday season.
