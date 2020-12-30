Global  
 

Latrobe Police Surprise Drivers With Gift Cards

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:25s - Published
For some people in Latrobe, seeing red lights in the rearview mirror has been anything but bad.

KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more on the story.


