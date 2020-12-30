Biden's Team: Send Judicial Nominees

President-elect Joe Biden is signaling that he's ready to move quickly with nominating judges once he's sworn into office.

And he specifically wants Democratic senators to recommend nominees to him who are diverse, not just in terms of race or gender, but professionally ― something progressives have been clamoring for for years.

In a letter obtained by HuffPost, Biden’s incoming White House counsel Dana Remus tells Democratic senators to try to find public defenders and civil rights attorneys in their states who they think would be a good fit for a federal judgeship.