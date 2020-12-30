Marshall long-term-care residents receive vaccine

News 10 right next door... in the state of illinois... one retirement home finally got the "moderna" vaccine.

News 10's porsha williams was there when it was delivered.

She shows us how it was a celebration!

I visited the retirement home... villas of holly brook in marshall illinois today.

Eager residents lined up to receive the covid-19 vaccine.

"good very good no problem at all" that's what this 84 year old retired nurse had to say after receiving the shot.

She told me she made the decsion to get the shot for her loved ones.

"i wanted to get the shot for me and i wanted to get the shot for my family and i wanted to get the shot for my community."

The retirement home wanted to make sure residents felt comfortable.

They had mimosa's and all types of sweet treats to snack on while they waited to be vaccinated.

An 83 year old retired military veteran had a close call with covid-19 himself.

"i thought i was going to die but the lord kept me here."

The regional director sherri smith says she's happy this day has finally come.

"today i think you can tell by the excitement in the room they feel like there finally being able to do something to fight back it's a very special day and it gives us hope that in 20-21 we can get back to normal and start living the fun life they get to live here.

There families can come and go.

It's a day to celebrate."

I asked the residents what are they looking forward to most in 20-21 "life good life" "i look forward to eating a taco and he wants maccoroni and cheese" also with the covid-19 moderna vaccine they'll have to get a second shot as well.

The regional director told me..

That will happen on february 2nd.

