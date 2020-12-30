No restricted firework zones on the beach in Harrison County

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

Gathering with family to set off fireworks is a common tradition every New Year’s Eve.

- if you were wondering where to- pop fireworks along - the beach to celebrate the 2021- new year... in harrison county- there is no zoning area.- harrison counties sand beach- director chuck loftis - tells news 25, there are no - restricted zones where- fireworks can or can not be - fired.- fireworks can be set off- anywhere along the beach.

Just- be aware of social distancing - and proper firework safety.

- beach officials ask that you- pick up firework trash and left-