Overlooked effects of fireworks on veterans

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

While ringing in the new year with fireworks can be a form of celebration for some, it can be a trigger for veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

- - while ringing in the new year - with fireworks can be a form of- celebration, for some, it can b- - - - a trigger for veterans living - with post traumatic stress- disorder.

- news 25's janae jordan tells us- why.- - nat sound of fireworks- fireworks going off on new year- eve is a way that many ring in- the - new year, but for veterans- living with post traumtaic- stress- disorder it can be a long night- kevin cuttill- president of - crusaders for veterans- " this time of year we dont shoot them off at dusk we shoot- them off at midnight adn- half of us older veterans and - stuff we go to bed at eight,- - - - nine.

Ten o'clock so when were- woke up by a sound and we where- not expecting it, its even- worse" janae jordan - news 25- " the sound of fireworks being blasted at midnight, takes- veterans with - ptsd back to a time they dont - - - - want to remember" kevin cuttill president of crusaders for- veterans- "you hear and immidiate boom cause some people shoot some- loud ones, your - immediate response is getting - defensive so you may be - - - - triggering something that that- veteran does not want to be - triggered" kevin cuttill, the presdeint of- crusaders for veterans- encourages people to inform - their neighbors living with pts- before popping firworks.- - - - kevin cuttill- president of - crusaders for veterans- "just be considerate neighbor, let everybody know on your- street look at- midnight im shooting these off- 11 oclock whatever time frame,- and just be upfront - witht them, and let them know - that way we are prepared" cuttill wants everyone to be- mindful and respctful when- it comes to veterans living wit- ptsd- in pass christian, janae jordan- news 25 -