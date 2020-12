Eleven year-old boy badly injured after being mauled by a pit bull in Dorchester; New Hampshire Gov.



Related videos from verified sources New York Weather: CBS2 12/30 Evening Forecast at 6PM



CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 30 at 6 p.m. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:04 Published 27 minutes ago Health Experts Once Again Warning About Risks Of Large Gatherings



CBS4's Nikki Battiste reports on the COVID concerns around New Year's Eve celebrations. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:06 Published 29 minutes ago New Year's Eve restaurant specials



While the state of Michigan remains under a ban on indoor dining until Jan. 15, local restaurants are getting creative and adjusting to make sure you can still enjoy your favorite meals this holiday.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:02 Published 29 minutes ago