Camilla hails ‘incredible’ Maggie’s Centres founder at Pride of Scotland Awards

The Duchess of Cornwall has hailed the founder and chief executive of Maggie’sCentres at the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards.

Camilla, known as theDuchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, gave Dame Laura Lee the outstandingcontribution award during a surprise presentation at Clarence House recordedearlier in the year.