Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

In a calendar year like no other, we reflect on the key moments in local sports over the course of the past 12 months; the good, the bad and the heartbreaking.

The year that sports stood still: A look-back at 2020 from around the local sports scene

2020 in sports!

Kristen - 2020 marked the beginning of a new decade and the chance to usher in the next era for local sports.

Who would have known 363 days ago the wild ride we'd be in for.

Ah 2020...it began with so much optimism and the promise of a historic summer in cooperstown... derek jeter baseball hof just days later - the first domino of what would be a long year fell devastating sports fans all over the world - including here at home.

Kobe bryant death/uc reaction over the next month or so there were plenty of triumphs - local teams reaching the highest highs.

Clinton girls hockey/uc hockey conference title.

And then began the lowest of the lows.

Cancellations but as local high school - college and even professional teams saw their seasons destroyed by the virus...they represented the resiliency of our area by turning a negative into a positive.

Comets "puck the virus" but 2020 wasn't done spoiling plans for our year - it was just getting started.

Baseball hof cancelled a weekend five years in the making would have to wait for a sixth.

Businesses in the village would be affected - including the hall of fame.

But again in true central new york fashion - it bounced back.

Baseball hof reopens after months without sports in our lives - slowly they started to make a return.

When they did - our area was well represented.

Comets join canucks in postseason...demko's performance then came more waiting...more uncertainty...local colleges canceled their fall sports season...high schools awaited their fate.

And then...somehow - and albeit very different looking - we were able to find a way to play.

High school sports return as many in the area continutawait thestatus ofs rewed optimisand a betteroutloo.

Kristen - i think this year - possibly more than any other has shown that sports have ability to bring people together in a difficult time.

Fingers crossed we can all be together on the field - the court or the ice soon.

Xx degrees atop smith hill.