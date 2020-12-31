100 mile walk for death row inmate Julius Jones

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:48s - Published 2 minutes ago

WHEN THE GIRL WAS BETWEEN THEAGES OF 9 AND 12.ONLY ON TWOA MARCH IS PLANNED-- INSUPPORT OF AN OKLAHOMA DEATH ROWINMATE...JULIUS JONES IS IN PRISON FORTHE 1999 MURDER OF EDMONDRESIDENT PAUL HOWELL.BUT JONES MAINTAINS HISINNOCENCE AND THE EFFORTS TOOVERTURN HIS CONVICTION HASGOTTEN NATIONAL ATTENTIONGAINING CELEBRITYSUPPORT--FROM CRIMINIAL JUSTICEREFORM ADVOCATE-- KIM KARDASHIANAND SOME LOCAL OKLAHOMACELEBRITIES....OUR TWO WORKS FOR YOU'SVINCENT HILL JOINS US WITH THELATEST EFFORTS TO DRAW ATTENTIONTO JONES' CASE...JULIUS JONES WAS CONVICTED IN2002 AND HAS BEEN IN A MCALESTERPRISON EVER SINCE THIS WEEKENDHE'LL HAVE VISITORS... THAT NOTONLY TRAVELED FAR BUT LONGSOT= Jabee Williams/ OklahomaCity Hip Hop Artist"I got involved probably threeor four years ago.

You know,just as things kind of startedramping up."JABEE WILLIAMS IS AN AWARDWINNING HIP HOP ARTIST FROMOKLAHOMA CITY.

(NATS)HE GREW UP IN THE SAMENEIGHBORHOOD AS JULIUS JONES.SOT= Jabee Williams/ OklahomaCity Hip Hop Artist"His mom was a teacher.

I wentto Hoover where his mom taught."THAT'S WHY HE SAYS FOR HIM THISNATIONALLY KNOWN CASE ISPERSONAL.SOT= Jabee Williams/ OklahomaCity Hip Hop Artist"If something like that canhappen to him, it can happen tome."JABEE AND ALL OF JULIUS JONESSUPPORTERS BELIEVE JONES WASWRONGFULLY CONVICTED IN THE 1999MURDER OF PAUL HOWELL.SOT= Jabee Williams/ OklahomaCity Hip Hop Artist"All the things that, that weredone during the trial, seeing,you know, all of the evidencethat was held that the jurynever got to see."BUT ATTORNEY GENERAL MIKE HUNTERSAYS DNA LEFT ON A BANDANNAFOUND IN JULIUS BEDROOM, PROVESHIS GUILT.SOT=Mike Hunter/ OklahomaAttorney General"The conclusive results of theDNA profile show the probabilityof the DNA belonging to anyoneother than Jones is one in onehundred and ten million."JABEE AND OTHERS BELIEVE THEBANDANNA WAS PLANTED BY ACO-DEFENDANT... THAT'S WHY HEAND FOR OTHERS ARE SPENDINGTHEIR NEW'S EVE WALKING OVER 131MILES FROM OKC TO McALESTER."So we're going to start inOklahoma City tomorrow morningat 5am.

We'll get to Shawneetomorrow night.

We'll crashthere, get up and walk again.

Weshould arrive and McAlesterOklahoma Sunday evening."DESPITE THE BAD WEATHERSOT= Jabee Williams/ OklahomaCity Hip Hop Artist" We're dealing with snow but,you know, he's, you know, he'sfacing death, you know what Imean?"JABEE SAYS IT'S A SMALL PRICE TOPAY FOR JUSTICE."So I think that is part of thestory that you know these fivepeople are willing to sacrificetheir health, their body,sacrifice their New Year's Evecelebrations and all that to youknow advocate and fight for hisliberation."JABEE SAYS THERE WILL BE TWOCARS FOLLOWING THEM AS THEY WALKINCASE THEY NEED TO WARM UP FORA BIT BUT THEY INTEND TO WALKTHE ENTIRE ONE-HUNDRED AND 31MILES.

THERE WILL BE ADEMONSTRATION AT THE