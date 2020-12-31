Officers fired in Taylor case 12.30.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Two officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting are to be fired later this week

The louisville metro police department has reportedly told detectives myles cosgrove and detective joshua jaynes they will soon be fired.

Lonita baker talks about her conversation with tamika palmer, breonna taylor's mom.

As detectives joshua jaynes and miles cosgrove got their pre- termination letters on tuesday night.

"its just one step to full justice another step to full justice.

It's still our hope the officers will be charged."

A professional standards unit investigation into detective jaynes came...when the signed warrant affidavit had brought on some questions - like whether jaynes had vetted claims that taylor's ex- boyfriend, jamarcus glover received usps packages at taylor's apartment.

Jayne's attorney thomas clay says... his client wouldn't lie under oath.

"a he said, versus a he said she said; which for me is hardly grounds to terminate him."

Clay is adamant detective jaynes search warrant was "ironclad" and his partner detective kelly goodlett corroborated - he was following up with what he was told by sargeant mattingly.

Clay says the evidence was snapped in broad daylight - as this surveillance picture shows glover with an apparent usps package.

"i think lmpd and the mayor's office have totally botched this whole investigation.

They're looking for people to throw under the bus.

Joshua jaynes is unfortunately one of those individuals thrown in the path of this bus."

But still, baker says in her opinion its another serving of justice, detective cosgrove, who fired the bullet killing taylor, also is set to be stripped of his badge and gun.

"this is something we felt could've been done both chief conrad and schroeder had available to them, adn we thanksful chief gentry did do the right thing today and make those terminations a reality."

