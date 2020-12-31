Dating Apps Result In Long-Term, Happy Relationships

Singles who use dating apps are more likely to find lasting love.

Based on data from a 2018 survey app couples are more likely to love together than couples who meet offline.

According to UPI, dating app couples express the same level of satisfaction about their relationship as other couples.

Many of the online couples are also more diverse in terms of educational and geographic background.

More than 30 million Americans have used a dating site or app.

More than one-third of app users say they prefer the online approach to dating.