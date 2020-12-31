A Second Colorado National Guardsman May Be Infected With New COVID Strain
Both guardsman are currently isolating as the state works to figure out where they were espoused to the more contagious variant.
New, more contagious strain of COVID detected in CaliforniaA new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus reported in the United Kingdom and Colorado has been detected in Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.
COVID variantOfficials look into the variant strain of COVID found in Colorado as hospital beds fill around the country.
First U.S. Case Of New COVID-19 Variant Is Colorado Guardsmen Deployed To Nursing Home In SimlaThe first U.S. patient confirmed to have the new COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom is a National Guard member who was deployed to support staffing at the Good Samaritan Society nursing..