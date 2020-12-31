Chad Henne to start at quarterback Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs

As expected, Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that Kansas City will rest some of its starters against the Chargers, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
With Mahomes sitting out, Chad Henne will start at quarterback for the Chiefs.
CHAD HENNE HAS BEEN LIKE THE MAYTAG REPAIRMAN FOR THE CHIEFS. AVAILABLE IF NEEDED, BUT NOT CALLED ON TOO MUCH. IN TWO SEASONS FOR KANSAS CITY, HE HAS APPEARED IN 3 GAMES, THROWING 9 PASSES. BUT COACH ANDY REID ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT HENNE WILL START THIS SUNDAY AGAINST THE CHARGERS. MATT MOORE IS EXPECTED TO BE THE BACKUP, AND PATRICK MAHOMES WILL WATCH FROM THE SIDELINES, RESTING FOR THE UPCOMING PLAYOFFS. HENNE HASN'T STARTED A GAME SINCE 2014, WHEN HE WAS WITH JACKSONVILLE. AND HE IS PRETTY EXCITED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY.
