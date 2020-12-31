Skip to main content
Chad Henne to start at quarterback Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs

As expected, Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that Kansas City will rest some of its starters against the Chargers, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With Mahomes sitting out, Chad Henne will start at quarterback for the Chiefs.

KAREN: CHAD HENNE HAS BEEN LIKETHE MAYTAG REPAIRMAN FOR THECHIEFS.AVAILABLE IF NEEDED, BUT NOTCALLED ON TOO MUCH.IN TWO SEASONS FOR KANSAS CITY,HE HAS APPEARED IN 3 GAMES,THROWING 9 PASSES.BUT COACH ANDY REID ANNOUNCEDTODAY THAT HENNE WILL START THISSUNDAY AGAINST THE CHARGERS.MATT MOORE IS EXPECTED TO BE THEBACKUP, AND PATRICK MAHOMES WILLWATCH FROM THE SIDELINES,RESTING FOR THE UPCOMINGPLAYOFFS.HENNE HASN’T STARTED A GAMESINCE 2014, WHEN HE WAS WITHJACKSONVILLE.AND HE IS PRETTY EXCITED FOR THEOPPORTUNITY.

