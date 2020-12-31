Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Any Coloradan 70 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine now, depending on supply

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Any Coloradan 70 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine now, depending on supply

Any Coloradan 70 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine now, depending on supply

Colorado is expanding its current vaccine distribution plan to include anyone 70 and older, in addition to frontline workers and first responders already being vaccinated, state officials announced Wednesday.

CAPITA.WE WANT TO BUILD THAT LEAD.WE WANT TO BE NUMBER ONE.




You Might Like