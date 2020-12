Nashville bombing

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:38s - Published 3 minutes ago

WHETHER WE WILL HAVE ADEMOCRATIC OR REPUBLICAN-LEDSENATE IN THE NEW YEAR.THE CLEANUP PROCESS IN DOWNTOWNNASHVILLE CONTINUES..

ASINVESTIGATORS LOOK INTO A TIPTHAT POLICE RECEIVED ABOUT THESUSPECT MORE THAN A YEAR AGO.FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENTMIKE TOBIN HAS THE LATEST.(39-49)(105-110)NASHVILLE POLICE RELEASING NEWDETAILS ABOUT A TIP THEYRECEIVED IN 2019...WHEN THE GIRLFRIEND OF BOMBINGSUSPECT ANTHONY WARNER WARNEDTHEM THAT HE WAS BUILDINGEXPLOSIVES.OFFICERS LAST AUGUST PAID AVISIT TO WARNER’S HOME, BUT HEWASN’T THERE.AND WITH NO PROBABLE CAUSE ANDNO EVIDENCE OF A CRIME, THEYCOULDN’T SEARCH HIS HOUSE OR RV.THE DEPARTMENT SENT THEIREPORT TO THE FBI, WHO DIDBACKGROUND CHECKS ON WARNER ANDFOUND NOTHING.INVESTIGATORS SAY SOME OF HISWRITINGS FOUND IN THE AFTERMATHOF THE EXPLOSION CONTAINEDRAMBLINGS ABOUT CONSPIRACYTHEORIES.THEY’RE LOOKING INTO WHETHER HEMIGHT HAVE BEEN PARANOID ABOUT5G TECHNOLOGY...SINCE HE PARKED THE RVCONTAINING THE BOMB RIGHTOUTSIDE AN AT&T BUILDING.RAUSCH says: "The best way tofind motive is to talk to theindividual.

We will not be ablto do that in this case.

// Itdoes appear that the intent wasmore destruction than death."ALTHOUGH WARNER WAS THE ONLYFATALITY OF THE BLAST...MORE THAN 41 BUSINESSES WEREDAMAGED BY THE EXPLOSION.WITH MANY OF THEM ALREADYSTRUGGLING TO SURVIVE THEPANDEMIC...THEY’RE NOW FORCED TO CLOSECOMPLETELY WHILE THEY REPAIR THEDAMAGE...AND ARE LOOKING TO THE MAYORFOR HELP.SMITH says: "They was alreadydoing without their hours, theywas already doing without theirincome.

And then this stuffhappens... Nashville needs arelief."THE FBI EXPECTS THE CRIME SCENEHERE TO BE HANDED OVER TO LOCALOFFICIALS BY THIS EVENING.AND EMERGENCY OFFICIALS HEREARE PROVIDING BUSINESS OWNERSWITH SUPPLIES LIKE PLYWOOD ANDTARPS TO HELP THEM SEC