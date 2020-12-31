Josh Hawley Vows to Object to President-Elect Biden's Victory

Global  
 

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley joins a handful of Congressional Republicans to object President-Elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the latest attempt by the GOP to overturn November's election results after repeated attempts in courts have failed to yield results.

Republican senator josh hawley says he will object when congress counts the electoral college votes next week.the move will force lawmakers in the house and senate to vote on whether to accept the results of president-elect joe biden's victory.

Hawley is the first senator to announce plans to object.both a house member and senator are needed to mount an objection when congress counts the electoral college votes on january 6th.

In the house, a group of republicans led by congressman mo brooks of alabama has already pledged to object.

Trump has been pushing for congress to try to overturn the election results--as his campaign's attempts to overturn the election through the courts have been repeatedly shot down.

