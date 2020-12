Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 03:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:56s - Published Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale talked to Billboard about how they’re planning on "creating some normalcy" during this year's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', and a special surprise performance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend