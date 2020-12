Colorado National Guard member in Elbert County first to have confirmed COVID-19 variant Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 06:06s - Published 7 minutes ago Colorado National Guard member in Elbert County first to have confirmed COVID-19 variant A day after Colorado officials identified the first known case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in the United States, local public health officials are continuing to work to identify anybody else who may have been exposed and any other potential cases of the variant. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend