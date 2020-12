What's lurking in the lake at Sunset Park in las Vegas? Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 minutes ago What's lurking in the lake at Sunset Park in las Vegas? What's lurking in the lake at Sunset Park in Las Vegas? One fisherman says he saw something. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THEY SAW SOMETHING LARGE POPUP..AND...ATE A DUCK!13 ACTION NEWS WENT OUT THERETO SEE WHAT WE COULD FIND...IN VIDEO CAPTURED BY OURPHOTOGRAPHER...EVERYTHING SEEMS NORMAL.YOU SEE A LOT OF DUCKS FLOATINGON THE WATER..WE DID NOT SEE ANYTHINGUNUSUAL.SO WE ASKED...IF OTHER PEOPLE MIGHT HAVEPERHAPS SPOTTED A GATOR.I'LL BE HONEST, I DIDN'T EVENKNOW ALLIGATORS WERE INNEVADA.THAT'S WILD.THAT'S COMING OUT OF SOME CRAZYGUY'S GARAGE OR SOMETHING.THERE'S NO WAY IT COULD GETHERE REGULARLY.THAT'S IMPOSIBLE.I WOULD IMAGINE HE'D HAVEPLENTY TO EAT..SO I COULDN'T IMAGINE SOMEONEWOULD MISS A HUGE ALLIGATOR ANDTHERE'D BE ALL THESE BIRDSHERE.A SPOKESPERSON THE NEVADADEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE SAYS...THEY HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OFANYTHING IN THE LAKE THAT WOULDBE CAPABLE OF EATING ANADULT-SIZED DUCK.SEASONALLY COOL AND CALMCONDITIONS EXPECTED AS WECLOSE OUT 2020 WITH BREEZY WIND





