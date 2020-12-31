Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Senator Perdue campaigns in Dalton with runoff election day less than a week away

News 12's dorothy sherman tells us how much time you have left to vote and how one candidate made his way to north georgia wednesday.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "candidates in the runoff races have less than a week to go.

And as part of his on going tour, u-s senator david perdue made a stop in dalton wednesday afternoon."

The incumbent spoke with supporters at cherokee brewing + pizza company.

Recent polling suggests that perdue is in a very tight runoff against democrat jon ossoff.

/u.s. senator david perdue: "2.5 million people voted for me, more than any other republican in history, and yet, here we are because we're a few thousand votes short of the 50 percent rule and so we're in this runoff, a nine week runoff and i feel really good about it."

It's one of two crucial runoff races in georgia that will decide which party controls the senate.

Both the president and president-elect will be in georgia to stump for their candidates.

Joe biden will be in atlanta on monday, that same day, donald trump will be in dalton.

/u.s. senator david perdue: "he's coming for one reason and that's to remind the people of georgia of what's at stake."

All this comes as some gop lawmakers are at odds with president trump over his efforts to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 for most americans.

On sunday night, the president approved 600 dollar checks.

/u.s. senator david perdue: "i'm really proud that we did that.

It doesn't go far enough, but it's a start those checks are coming out this week.

I support the president in his desire to have a stronger stipen.

This is not the last time we're going to do it and i'm calling right now for a vote on that in the senate."

Ossoff counters that senator perdue never supported stimulus checks during the pandemic.

So far over two and a half million people have already voted in the upcoming election.

Early voting at many places ends thursday.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "election day for the runoff races is next tuesday.

In dalton, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."